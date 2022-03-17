KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 780 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after buying an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,805,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

