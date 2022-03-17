KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average is $216.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

