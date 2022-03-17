KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 164,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,672,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,314,926. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

