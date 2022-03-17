Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

