Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 675,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 548,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,755.0 days.
Shares of KIKOF remained flat at $$73.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. Kikkoman has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $81.00.
Kikkoman Company Profile
