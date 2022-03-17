Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.
Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $50.89.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
