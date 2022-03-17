Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 318,928 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after buying an additional 894,964 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

