KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend by 0.6% over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 96.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

KREF stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 465.17, a current ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

