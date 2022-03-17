KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

KNOP opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.