Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 217,161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 230,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

