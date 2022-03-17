Konomi Network Trading Down 12.5% This Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $711,054.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,646,192 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

