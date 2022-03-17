Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 91,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 22,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target (up from C$2.45) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

