Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $5.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 10,840,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,218,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 3.16. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after buying an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after buying an additional 7,056,967 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after buying an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 3,390,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.