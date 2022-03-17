KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

