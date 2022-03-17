KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded at Baader Bank

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Baader Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of KPLUY opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

