Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Acquires $45,000.00 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Graves acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LSF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,579. The company has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laird Superfood presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

