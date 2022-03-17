Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Acquires $45,000.00 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Graves acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of LSF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,579. The company has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.
Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laird Superfood presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.
Laird Superfood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
