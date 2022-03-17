Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Lands’ End stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 950,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,098. Lands’ End has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.