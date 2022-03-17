Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Lands’ End stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 950,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,098. Lands’ End has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Get Lands' End alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.