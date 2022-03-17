Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lantern Pharma in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LTRN stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 177.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

