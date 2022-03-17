Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to post $357.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $250.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPI opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

