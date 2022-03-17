Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $67.74

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.74, but opened at $64.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $64.64, with a volume of 4,688 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPI. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

