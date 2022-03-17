Lattice Capital Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,531,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

