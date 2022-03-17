Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. ServiceNow accounts for 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $33.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.40. 1,825,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.18, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

