Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,528. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $199.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

