Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,222,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,760. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 211.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

