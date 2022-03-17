Lattice Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 55,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 95,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,937 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.80. 59,477,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,833,992. The stock has a market cap of $345.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

