Lattice Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.3% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 147,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,839,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $12.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.32. 105,242,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,793,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.