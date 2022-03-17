Lauren E. Allnutt Sells 393 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,474,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,961,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after acquiring an additional 233,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.