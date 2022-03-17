Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,543,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 78,532,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,224.1 days.
Shares of LNVGF stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.
Lenovo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGF)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.