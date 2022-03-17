Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,543,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 78,532,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,224.1 days.

Shares of LNVGF stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

