LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.
NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.74. 308,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LHC Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LHC Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.