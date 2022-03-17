LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.74. 308,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LHC Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LHC Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

