Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 348,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,331. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
