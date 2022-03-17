Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 348,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,331. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.