Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

LBRT stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 526,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 540,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

