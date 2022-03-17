Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of LSI opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Life Storage by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 226,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.