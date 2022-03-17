LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $10.12 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 699,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,186,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

