Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,076,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,080. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

