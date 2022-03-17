Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Hits $605.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $605.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,549.77 or 1.00075617 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 753,190,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.