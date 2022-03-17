LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $33.84

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.84, but opened at $35.25. LiveRamp shares last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 1,347 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LiveRamp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 69.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 102,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

