Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$125.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.30.

TSE:L opened at C$113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$66.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88. The stock has a market cap of C$37.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Insiders have sold a total of 105,960 shares of company stock worth $10,661,967 over the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

