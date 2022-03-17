Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.32. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 127,008 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

