Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 69,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 237,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTRY shares. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Lottery.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.
Lottery.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRY)
Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.
