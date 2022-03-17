Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 69,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 237,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTRY shares. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Lottery.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lottery.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lottery.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lottery.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.