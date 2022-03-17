Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.28. 126,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,839. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.31 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

