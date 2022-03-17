LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Announces GBX 7.40 Dividend

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LSL opened at GBX 338 ($4.40) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £355.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 392.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 420.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. LSL Property Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 512 ($6.66).

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

