Luke E. Sims Sells 5,000 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

