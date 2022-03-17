Luke M. Beshar Buys 10,000 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

