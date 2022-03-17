Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%.
Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 171,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $4.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LFT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
