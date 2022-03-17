Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 171,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

