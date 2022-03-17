Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Announces Earnings Results

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 171,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,139. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

