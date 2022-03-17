Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 171,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,139. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

