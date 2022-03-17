Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.46

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 40644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,800 over the last 90 days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

