LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

