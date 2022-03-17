Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.96

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 22200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$124.14 million and a P/E ratio of -39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:MCR)
