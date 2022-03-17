Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.96

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 22200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$124.14 million and a P/E ratio of -39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

