Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 142 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

