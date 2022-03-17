Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 2,432 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,161 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,281,000 after purchasing an additional 515,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

